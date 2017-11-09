There’s Another Pharrell x Human Race NMD Coming This Weekend, but It’s Also the Hardest One to Get

Pharrell Williams Sipa USA via AP

Fans who can’t get enough of Pharrell Williams’ Adidas Human Race collaborations will have yet another exclusive style to shop this weekend, but it’s not going to be easy to pick up by any means.

While four of the recording artist-designer’s signature Human Race NMD styles will hit adidas.com and select global retailers, there’s a fifth makeup that can be bought at only one shop in the entire world.

This pastel colorway, which has been nicknamed “Cotton Candy” by some outlets, is exclusive to Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys’ Club online store and NYC flagship location.

Pharrell x Adidas Human Race NMD TR Twitter: @theyeezymafia

Like the rest of Pharrell’s Human Race designs, this model features a Primeknit upper with bold text reading “terre” (earth) and “cuerpo” (body).

It’s cushioned with a full-length Boost midsole and supported by the NMD’s signature EVA plugs, while a unique lacing system delivers additional support. This particular TR (trail) variation also includes a sawtooth outsole for enhanced traction on multiple surfaces.

This limited-edition look is priced at $250 and will be released exclusively from bbcicecream.com and in-store.

