Pharrell’s Latest Human Race NMD Sneakers Are Coming Out This Weekend

Although you may not be able to get your hands on Pharrell Williams’ ComplexCon-exclusive Adidas Human Race NMD “N.E.R.D.” sneakers, there’s still plenty of good news for fans of the artist’s colorful kicks.

The Pharrell x Human Race NMD (also known as the Hu NMD) is set to take on the trails with a new hiking-inspired range launching this weekend, complete with matching outerwear. The footwear lineup includes four new styles of the fan-favorite model in a TR (trail) variation.

The Human Race NMD TR keeps all of the sneaker’s distinct elements intact — including a flexible Primeknit upper with bold text embroidery, full-length Boost midsole and unique lacing system — but swaps the original outsole for a more rugged sawtooth rubber pattern suitable for off-road trails and city streets alike.

Despite its earthy inspiration and fall timing, there’s no absence of color in this collection. Bright hits of pink, purple, teal and yellow accent apparel and footwear, and there’s even a multicolor sneaker style for those who are especially daring.

The sneakers will be offered in black/white, multicolor, tan/orange and teal/yellow color combinations, each of which are accented with alternate lace colors. Each style retails for $250 each.

Apparel includes a three-layer jacket ($500), gilet ($300), packable windbreaker ($250), cargo pant ($200), hooded sweatshirt ($170), leggings ($100), T-shirt ($90) and vest ($80).

The Pharrell x Human Race NMD Hiking collection launches Saturday from adidas.com and select Adidas Originals doors globally.

@Pharrell’s next collection takes us to the hills. Introducing Pharrell Hiking, available in stores November 11th. #adidasPharrellWilliams A post shared by adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) on Nov 7, 2017 at 3:29am PST

@Pharrell turns his attention to LA’s Hiking culture for HU #NMD TR, arriving November 11th. Which colourway will you cop? #adidasPharrellWilliams A post shared by adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) on Nov 7, 2017 at 10:58am PST

