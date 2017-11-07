Pharrell’s Exclusive ‘N.E.R.D.’ Adidas Human Race NMD Shoes Are Reselling for $8,000

Pharrell Williams and Adidas are set to deliver new styles of their fan-favorite Human Race NMD sneakers this weekend, but there’s one style you won’t be able to get your hands on from this drop.

One of the many exclusive sneaker launches during last weekend’s ComplexCon event in Long Beach, Calif., was a Human Race NMD inspired by Pharrell’s group N.E.R.D., who also performed at the convention.

Like all of Pharrell’s Human Race NMD designs, this special pair features bold lettering embroidered across the top of each foot, with this particular pair referencing N.E.R.D. with white stitching on a black knitter upper. Other standout details include the group’s brain logo at the heel in place of the Human Race NMD’s traditional branding.

A handful of pairs of this exclusive look have made their way to eBay, where they’re currently listed with exorbitant asking prices of up to $8,000. If you’re willing to splurge, you can shop this N.E.R.D. Human Race NMD sneaker now by clicking the link below.

As for the rest of Pharrell’s upcoming styles, they’ll be released in four makeups on Saturday from adidas.com and select Adidas Originals retailers worldwide.

Celebrating the outdoors this chapter of the @Pharrell story is full of colour. Coming to stores November 11th. #adidasPharrellWilliams A post shared by adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:00am PST

@Pharrell turns his attention to LA’s Hiking culture for HU #NMD TR, arriving November 11th. Which colourway will you cop? A post shared by adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) on Nov 7, 2017 at 10:58am PST

