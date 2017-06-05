Peyton Manning Plays Golf With President Trump

Peyton Manning (left) and President Donald Trump. REX Shutterstock

Before heading to the Ford’s Theatre Annual Gala in Washington, D.C., on Sunday night, President Donald Trump apparently hit the links with a very famous former football star.

Trump and Peyton Manning, along with Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, reportedly got in a round of golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., on Sunday. Later, Manning and Corker visited the White House and were spotted on the South Lawn with their clubs.

CNN, citing pool reports, said the three spent more than four hours at the golf club. Later in the evening, Manning was to receive the Lincoln Medal at the gala at Ford’s Theatre.

Peyton Manning (far right) on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday. REX Shutterstock

Peyton Manning (second from left) and Sen. Bob Corker (right) on the South Lawn of the White House. REX Shutterstock

Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion, was seen wearing Nike sneakers with his golf attire.

