You Won’t Believe the Insane Lines for a Chance to Buy Kanye West’s ‘Zebra’ Yeezy Boosts

In case you missed it, Kanye West’s “Zebra” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers will be rereleased on Saturday.

While many retailers stocking limited-edition releases have done away with the campouts and lines that were commonplace during the 2000s in favor of automated procedures and raffles, there are still a handful of stores that take the old-school approach.

One such retailer is European chain Sneakersnstuff. After drawing large crowds across the continent for the launch of its own Adidas NMD “Datamosh” pack, Sneakersnstuff looks to have outdone itself with queues for the “Zebra” Yeezy rerelease.

Sneakersnstuff co-founder and co-owner Peter Jansson shared images of the lines at the retailer’s Paris door, while the store’s Stockholm location showed what the scene looked like from its original flagship in Sweden.

The “Zebra” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 was originally released on Feb. 25 and was one of the most limited such styles thus far. However, the Saturday rerelease has been confirmed to have far wider availability.

The Kanye West sneakers retail for $220 and will launch at select Adidas Originals doors and from adidas.com/yeezy and yeezysupply.com.

In related news, Sneakersnstuff will release a new Adidas NMD “Gray Melange” pack on June 28 exclusively at its European locations and online from sneakersnstuff.com.

