People Waited in Line for Over 5 Hours to Meet Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball and owners of Urban Necessities sneaker boutique. Instagram: @twojskicks

Lonzo Ball made a brief appearance at a Las Vegas sneaker store Sunday, and fans were out in full force for a chance to meet the buzzed-about Los Angeles Lakers rookie.

The event took place at Urban Necessities, a consignment boutique located in Las Vegas’ Boulevard Mall. Ball and his family — including LiAngelo, LaMelo and of course LaVar — were scheduled to arrive at 11 a.m. for a Big Baller Brand meet-and-greet and signing, but some fans were reportedly waiting since as early as 6 a.m.

According to the Denver Post, Lonzo was able to stick around for only 45 minutes, as the NBA up-and-comer had a Lakers practice scheduled that afternoon. The rest of the family stuck around, entertaining fans and autographing $50 Big Baller Brand T-shirts.

In a live Instagram story hours before the event began, Urban Necessities owner Jaysse Lopez gave viewers a look at people waiting in line, which wrapped across the mall. At the time of the post, Lopez estimated that there were at least 300 people queued.

Aside from the meet-and-greet event, it was a big weekend for Lonzo on the court. The face of the Big Baller Brand ZO2 sneakers played his first game in a Laker uniform Friday in NBA Summer League action. Although his debut was a less-than-stellar showing, Lonzo bounced back Saturday night by recording his first professional triple-double with 11 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds.

@zo is in the building! #theUN A post shared by the U.N. (@urban_necessities) on Jul 9, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

This is the line outside of Urban Necessities in Vegas waiting to meet Lonzo and LaVar. At 11 a.m. on a Sunday. pic.twitter.com/5goa84U3Nu — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) July 9, 2017

We appreciate the Ball family hanging out with us today. Wish you guys nothing but the best! #twojskicks #theUN A post shared by Puerto Rock (@twojskicks) on Jul 9, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

