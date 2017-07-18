People Are Ruining Yeezys With Highlighters and Posting Them on Twitter

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 Zebra highlighter custom Twitter: @twang97/@theyeezymafia

Would you take a bright yellow highlighter to a pair of Yeezys for a chance at securing a pair in the future? It may sound crazy, but that’s exactly what many Twitter users did last night.

The viral incident was sparked by Yeezy Mafia, a popular account which specializes in early information for Adidas and Kanye West products. With a “Semi Frozen Yellow” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 style expected in December, Yeezy Mafia decided to have some fun, challenging its followers to create their own yellow pair with a highlighter.

First one to highlight his Zebra with a Yellow Sharpie getting a gift

GO #MafiaSZN pic.twitter.com/9zkkpFXETV — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) July 17, 2017

The challenge picked up steam quickly, and several users responded with images and videos showing their “Zebra” Yeezy Boosts getting transformed into DIY highlighter-yellow looks.

“Someone messaged me a video of someone coloring his ‘Zebras’ in yellow with a highlighter, I thought it was cool so asked the fans to do the same,” Yeezy Mafia tells Footwear News. However, Yeezy Mafia was quick to point out that many people used fake pairs, which it turned into a silver lining by allowing the users to guarantee an authentic pair from a future release.

“The response was pretty cool, we gave out a few tokens (to buy Yeezy carts) to the guys with fake pairs so they can get a real one,” Yeezy Mafia said. “And everyone was having fun. That shows how influential we are. That’s crazy.”

See the best DIY Yeezy customs below and check back soon for more details on the “Semi Frozen Yellow” Yeezy Boost.

Want more?

Customizable Kids’ Yeezy Sneakers Already Sold Out

Sneakerhead Says ‘F**k Cancer’ With Customized Yeezys

Yeezys, Fringe Boots, Dr. Martens & More of the Best Shoes at Pitchfork Music Festival