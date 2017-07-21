Sneaker Design Academy Pensole Is Now Offering a Performance Apparel Apparel Program

A class at Pensole Design Academy in Portland, Ore. Courtesy of brand.

Pensole Footwear Design Academy is expanding its curriculum for fall. In addition to teaching students the entire footwear design process, it is launching the Functional Apparel and Accessories Studio, which will add apparel design to the school’s master class programs.

D’Wayne Edwards, founder of Pensole, has tapped industry veteran Angela Medlin to head the program. Medlin’s 25-year career includes work as apparel design director for the Jordan Brand, in addition to stints at Adidas, The North Face, Eddie Bauer and Levi Strauss & Co.

“The establishment of the Functional Apparel and Accessories Studio gets us closer to closing the look of offering key careers that replicate the product creation team in a company, but in a learning environment,” said Edwards.

Angela Medlin, director of Pensole Footwear Design Academy’s Functional Apparel and Accessories Studio. Courtesy of brand

Under Medlin’s direction, FAAS will focus on designing performance apparel and accessories. Students will experience the same learn-by-doing curriculum of other Pensole programs. The program also emphasizes professional skills such as banding, interview techniques and portfolio development.

“The first principle I learned in design school was, nothing is arbitrary,” said Medlin. “FAAS is built on this simple premise. It’s a holistic approach to creating beautiful product that performs with and for the consumer.”

The first FAAS program will be part of Pensole x PNCA Design Intensive, which is accepting registrations now at http://www.pensole.com/pnca/.

Want more?

Pensole Footwear Design Academy Is Looking for the Next Generation of Designers

Meet the Next Generation of Shoe Designers