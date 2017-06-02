Vans Just Released More Than a Dozen Nostalgic ‘Peanuts’ Sneakers for Men, Women and Kids

View Slideshow Peanuts x Vans Sk8-Hi Vans

If you’re one of the many “Peanuts” fans who wasn’t able to get May’s limited-edition Vans Sk8-Hi collaboration with Blends, this is a sneaker release you won’t want to miss.

For the third time, Vans is teaming up with “Peanuts” for a collection highlighting the lovable characters from Charles M. Schulz’s famous comic strip. The range includes the Authentic, Old Skool, Sk8-Hi and Slip-On sneaker silhouettes, as well as Snoopy-themed sandals and slides.

Six graphic designs make up the art on this group, including depictions of the full “Peanuts” gang, plus styles featuring Charlie Brown, Lucy, Snoopy, Woodstock and even Snoopy’s alter ego, Joe Cool.

Sandals start at $21, while toddler footwear begins at $37. Kids styles retail from $45, while adult pairs start at $65.

Custom options on all four sneaker models are also available alongside matching apparel. The custom footwear ranges from $85 to $115, while the apparel retails for $15 for socks to $64.50 for a coaches jacket.

The Peanuts x Vans collection is now available from vans.com and select Vans retailers.

Peanuts x Vans collection, prices vary; vans.com

Peanuts x Vans Vans

Peanuts x Vans Authentic “Woodstock” Vans

Want more?

There’s Only One Place You Can Buy This Limited-Edition Vans Collection on June 2

This Celebrity Favorite Brand’s Vans Sneakers Sold Out, but You Can Still Get Them

Blake Shelton’s Face Is on a Pair of Gwen Stefani’s Vans