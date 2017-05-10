This Brand Just Released China’s First-Ever 3D-Printed Sneakers

Peak's Future sneakers are China's first ever 3D- printed shoes. Peak/ssccp.cn

The 3D-printed sneaker trend is just getting started, and Chinese brand Peak Sport is getting a leg up on the competition.

On Monday, Peak Sport released its Future 3D-printed sneaker in Beijing. Not only is the Future Peak’s first foray into 3D-printing, but according to Global Times, it’s also China’s first-ever commercial 3D-printed shoe.

“The Future sneakers are the newest achievement brought by Peak Sport’s innovative strategy,” said Peak’s general manager Xu Zhihua. “Our target is to build Peak Sport into the most international, professional and innovative sports brand in China.”

Peak’s 3D-printed Future sneakers retail for ¥1,299, which converts to around $188 USD. The shoe is an update of the brand’s Yuepao 5 model, and Peak says the 3D-printed midsole allows for a lighter and more flexible feel.

The 3D printed midsole of the Peak Future. Peak/ssccp.cn

Stateside, Peak’s sneakers are worn on the NBA court by names such as Tony Parker, Dwight Howard, George Hill and Matthew Dellavedova. The brand has previously used 3D-printing on Howard’s sneakers, but the Future is the first model utilizing the technology that will be made available to consumers.

According to Xu, this is only the beginning of what the brand has planned going forward. “Peak Sport will continue technology innovation and keep producing professional sports products,” he said. “Peak Sport will strive to become the leading sports brand in China and go international.”

The Peak Sport Future is available now in Beijing, but a global launch has not been confirmed.

The Peak Future retails for 1,299 CNY ($188 USD). Peak/ssccp.cn

The Peak Future is available now in China. Peak/ssccp.cn

