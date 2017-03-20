Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Flew on Air Force One With Donald Trump — And Wore the Perfect Sneakers

President Donald Trump talks to the
President Donald Trump with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft inside Air Force One.
AP

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft caught up with President Donald Trump on Sunday. The friends spent some quality time together aboard Air Force One, and Kraft couldn’t have picked a better pair of shoes for he occasion.

Robert KraftNew England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, right, walks on the White House South Lawn. AP

The Patriots owner wore a pair of his own “Patriot Pat” Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce Low sneakers, which released in November 2016. The shoes feature a black premium leather upper with silver patent leather accents on the Swoosh and heel. The most striking detail is found at the tongue, which features a graphic depicting a throwback Patriots logo that was retired in the early ’90s.

As Adidas Grows, Experts Can't Agree on Whether Things Are Getting Better or Worse for Nike

Nike Air Force 1The Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce Low “Patriots.” Nike

According to the Boston Globe, Kraft accompanied Trump and a small group at Florida’s Palm Beach International Airport and was later seen following the president into the White House Sunday evening.

Ahead of the Super Bowl in February, Kraft detailed his friendship with the president, explaining that Trump was one of a handful of people who supported him after the death of his wife, Myra.

“He called me once a week for the whole year, the most depressing year of my life when I was down and out. He called me every week to see how I was doing, invited me to things, tried to lift my spirits. He was one of five or six people that were like that. I remember that,” Kraft said.

The Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce Low sneakers worn by Kraft are sold out at retail, but can be found on eBay with prices starting at $199.99.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, disembarks Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, March 19, 2017. President Donald Trump arrived at the base after a trip to Florida. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft disembarks Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base. AP
President Donald Trump poses for picture with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, and the crew before boarding Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport, Sunday, March 19, 2017, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Trump is returning to Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)President Donald Trump poses for picture with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. AP
Nike Air Force 1Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce Low “Patriots.” Nike

