Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Flew on Air Force One With Donald Trump — And Wore the Perfect Sneakers

President Donald Trump with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft inside Air Force One. AP

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft caught up with President Donald Trump on Sunday. The friends spent some quality time together aboard Air Force One, and Kraft couldn’t have picked a better pair of shoes for he occasion.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, right, walks on the White House South Lawn. AP

The Patriots owner wore a pair of his own “Patriot Pat” Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce Low sneakers, which released in November 2016. The shoes feature a black premium leather upper with silver patent leather accents on the Swoosh and heel. The most striking detail is found at the tongue, which features a graphic depicting a throwback Patriots logo that was retired in the early ’90s.

According to the Boston Globe, Kraft accompanied Trump and a small group at Florida’s Palm Beach International Airport and was later seen following the president into the White House Sunday evening.

Ahead of the Super Bowl in February, Kraft detailed his friendship with the president, explaining that Trump was one of a handful of people who supported him after the death of his wife, Myra.

“He called me once a week for the whole year, the most depressing year of my life when I was down and out. He called me every week to see how I was doing, invited me to things, tried to lift my spirits. He was one of five or six people that were like that. I remember that,” Kraft said.

The Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce Low sneakers worn by Kraft are sold out at retail, but can be found on eBay with prices starting at $199.99.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft disembarks Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base. AP

President Donald Trump poses for picture with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. AP

Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce Low “Patriots.” Nike

Want more?

Barron Trump Styles Prep School Uniform With These Custom New Balance Sneakers — And They’re Under $150

Melania Trump Wears Christian Louboutin for Super Bowl Weekend in Florida

Super Bowl Stars Who Have Made Political Statements Recently