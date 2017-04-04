NBA Icon Patrick Ewing’s Statement Basketball Kicks

Patrick Ewing in 1981 announcing he would attend Georgetown. AP Images.

Patrick Ewing committed to play college basketball at Georgetown in February 1981. And next season, he will return to his alma mater to coach the men’s team.

News broke late Monday that the NBA icon and New York Knicks fan favorite has accepted the position with the Hoyas, his first head coaching gig at either the college or professional level. Multiple reports stated Ewing would leave his current associate head coach role with the Charlotte Hornets effective immediately to take the job.

Prior to joining Georgetown, Ewing has been the assistant coach for three NBA franchises: the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic.

The Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame member was a part of the Hoyas team that won the men’s college basketball title in 1984, the school’s first and only title in the sport. When he hit the court for Georgetown, Ewing laced up Nike sneakers, including the Air Force One and the Terminator.

Patrick Ewing at Georgetown University in the Nike Terminator. AP Images.

But when Ewing went pro and started his career in the NBA with the New York Knicks, he left the Swoosh for the three stripes. The center played on the Madison Square Garden court in Adidas, wearing styles such as the Conductor Hi.

Patrick Ewing in Adidas. AP Images.

In the sneaker world, what Ewing is best known for is leaving Adidas to launch his own brand, Ewing Athletics, with performance-ready basketball styles bearing his name. Although styles including the 33 Hi, the Empire and the Eclipse are most popular among fans, Ewing took the Knicks to the NBA Finals in 1994 in the Image.