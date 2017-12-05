Patagonia Slams President Trump’s Monument Reduction on its Website — and Threatens to Sue

The message leading Patagonia's website on Dec. 4. Patagonia

Leading its homepage, Patagonia delivered a bold message to its consumers addressing President Donald Trump’s reduction of two national monuments today: “The President Stole Your Land.”

The outdoor apparel standout followed by stating, “In an illegal move, the president just reduced the size of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments. This is the largest elimination of protected land in American history.”

Trump’s move today will cut Bears Ears National Monument by 85 percent and Grand Staircase-Escalante by nearly half. Multiple reports have stated Trump’s action is the largest reduction of federal land protection in U.S. history.

The two buttes of Utah’s Bears Ears National Monument. AP Images

And the brand is gearing up to take action. In a statement today first reported by AdAge, the brand’s CEO Rose Marcario stated the brand plans to take the fight against Trump to court. “Americans have overwhelmingly spoken out against the Trump Administration’s unprecedented attempt to shut down our national monuments,” Marcario said. “We’ve fought to protect these places since we were founded and now we’ll continue that fight in the courts.”

Marcario’s words today back up a statement she made in April on this fight.

“A president does not have the authority to rescind a national monument. An attempt to change the boundaries ignores the review process of cultural and historical characteristics and the public input,” Marciano wrote in a statement. “We’re watching the Trump administration’s actions very closely and preparing to take every step necessary, including legal action, to defend our most treasured public landscapes from coast to coast.”