These Adidas Ultra Boost Shoes Coming Out in 2018 Are Made Of Recycled Ocean Waste

Adidas’ environmentally friendly collaboration with Parley for the Oceans will continue in 2018 with a new style of one of the Herzogenaurach, Germany-based athletic brand’s fan-favorite models.

This collaboration takes on the rarely-seen Ultra Boost Mid and covered the sneaker’s upper in a white Primeknit with accents on the heel made with recycled ocean plastic.

Previous Parley for the Oceans x Adidas collaborations include the Ultra Boost, Ultra Boost Uncaged, Ultra Boost X, and the EQT Support ADV.

#XmasCalendar Day 6 ULTRABOOST MID PARLEY Save the oceans in February ($220) 🌊 A post shared by Yeezy Mafia (@yeezymafia) on Dec 6, 2017 at 7:30am PST

According to Yeezy Mafia, the Parley for the Oceans x Adidas Ultra Boost Mid will release in February.

While fans await the drop date for the Ultra Boost Mid, the EQT Support ADV is available now in two colorways from adidas.com for $160. Shop the limited-edition styles below.

