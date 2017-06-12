Adidas Teams Up With Streetwear Brand Palace for Limited-Edition Boost Shoes and Casual Apparel

Palace x Adidas Palace Indoor white/blue/gum. Adidas

London streetwear and skateboarding brand Palace has linked up with Adidas for yet another collection of Boost-cushioned footwear and cozy casual clothing.

The centerpiece of the Palace x Adidas spring/summer ’17 collection is the Palace Indoor sneaker. This original silhouette was introduced in the duo’s fall/winter ’16 collection and features a combination of retro style with functional technology suited for the wear and tear of skateboarding.

Palace x Adidas Palace Indoor blue/yellow. Adidas

The Palace x Adidas Palace Indoor uses a premium suede upper with a perforated toe and the tooling of the Gazelle Indoor with a segment of Boost cushioning at the heel. For spring/summer ’17, the sneaker takes on classic Adidas color combinations such as bright blue and yellow and white, blue and yellow.

Elsewhere, the group’s apparel offerings are decidedly casual. There’s T-shirts and track pants for street style comfort, and even a co-branded bathrobe for peak coziness.

The Palace Indoor sneakers will retail for $130 each. Meanwhile, the bathrobe is priced at $250, the track pants are $120, long-sleeve T-shirts are $70 and short-sleeve T-shirts are $50.

The spring/summer ’17 Palace x Adidas collection launches Friday from palaceskateboards.com and select retailers.

Palace x Adidas bathrobe. Adidas

Palace x Adidas long sleeve T-Shirt Adidas

Palace x Adidas jacket Adidas

Palace x Adidas hat and T-Shirt Adidas

Palace x Adidas Adidas

