These Limited-Edition Adidas Boost Shoes Are Releasing at Only Two Stores in the World Next Week

Packer Shoes x Solebox x Adidas Consortium Sneaker Exchange. Adidas

Two of Adidas’ fan-favorite Boost shoes are getting limited-edition makeovers courtesy of Teaneck, N.J.’s Packer Shoes and Berlin-based Solebox for a globe-spanning Consortium Sneaker Exchange collaboration.

According to Adidas, this two-sneaker set, featuring the Energy Boost ($180) and Ultra Boost Mid ($240), was inspired by Iceland’s Silfra rift, a meeting point between the North America and Europe tectonic plates.

The shades of bright blue from the lake drive the color palette of the shoes, which both feature Primeknit uppers with patterns designed to mimic the lake’s rising air bubbles. This textured concept has also been applied to both models’ Boost midsoles.

Packer Shoes x Solebox x Adidas Ultra Boost Mid detail. Adidas

Rather than simply add oceanic color tones, Packer Shoes and Solebox paid close attention to detail, with several references to the Silfra rift’s depth chart lines and the exact longitude/latitude coordinates of each retailer’s stores throughout the uppers.

As an added twist, the retailers took the Consortium Sneaker Exchange collaboration to new heights by borrowing each other’s respective typefaces for branding on the sneakers.

This collection will release on Nov. 4 exclusively from Packer Shoes and Solebox in-store and online, and global Consortium retailers will stock the shoes on Nov. 11.

Packer Shoes x Solebox x Adidas Ultra Boost Mid. Adidas

Packer Shoes x Solebox x Adidas Ultra Boost Mid heel. Adidas

Packer Shoes x Solebox x Adidas Energy Boost detail. Adidas

Packer Shoes x Solebox x Adidas Energy Boost front. Adidas

Packer Shoes x Solebox x Adidas Energy Boost. Adidas

Want more?

Power 100: The Most Influential Designers, Influencers and Leaders in the Shoe Industry

Here’s the Best Look Yet at Kanye West’s New Yeezy 500 Sneakers Coming Out in 2018

Fired College Basketball Coach Sues Adidas for ‘Emotional Distress’ After Federal Bribery Investigation