These Never-Before-Seen Adidas Boost Sneakers Are Set to Release in November

Adidas’ ongoing Consortium Sneaker Exchange is set to continue this fall by pairing New Jersey retailer Packer Shoes and Berlin’s Solebox for two limited-edition Boost sneakers.
This drop includes the Energy Boost — the first Adidas sneaker to feature Boost cushioning, originally released in 2013 — and the rarely seen Ultra Boost Mid.
According to Yeezy Mafia, the aqua-accented colorways in this collection are inspired by the depths of the ocean. The Energy Boost style features a gray upper with a light blue gradient effect and a translucent support cage, while the Ultra Boost Mid utilizes a black Primeknit upper flecked with gray and blue, and a gray collar. Both styles use Boost cushioning; however, the Ultra Boost Mid’s midsole extends from heel to toe, while the Energy Boost is just short of full-length.
This two-sneaker group is expected to release in November, with exclusive availability from Packer Shoes and Solebox during the initial launch. That drop will be followed shortly after by a second release from Adidas Consortium retailers.
