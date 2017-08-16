These Never-Before-Seen Adidas Boost Sneakers Are Set to Release in November

Packer Shoes x Solebox x Adidas Energy Boost Instagram: @icef**kingfire

Adidas’ ongoing Consortium Sneaker Exchange is set to continue this fall by pairing New Jersey retailer Packer Shoes and Berlin’s Solebox for two limited-edition Boost sneakers.

This drop includes the Energy Boost — the first Adidas sneaker to feature Boost cushioning, originally released in 2013 — and the rarely seen Ultra Boost Mid.

Introducing @SOLEBOX x @packershoes

UltraBOOST Mid & EnergyBOOST

Releasing in November

Based on the deepness of the ocean 🌊 #MafiaSZN pic.twitter.com/Xjxj3it6tz — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) August 15, 2017

According to Yeezy Mafia, the aqua-accented colorways in this collection are inspired by the depths of the ocean. The Energy Boost style features a gray upper with a light blue gradient effect and a translucent support cage, while the Ultra Boost Mid utilizes a black Primeknit upper flecked with gray and blue, and a gray collar. Both styles use Boost cushioning; however, the Ultra Boost Mid’s midsole extends from heel to toe, while the Energy Boost is just short of full-length.

This two-sneaker group is expected to release in November, with exclusive availability from Packer Shoes and Solebox during the initial launch. That drop will be followed shortly after by a second release from Adidas Consortium retailers.

@solebox 👉🏻 US 8.5 #icefuckingfire #adidas #solebox A post shared by @icefuckingfire on Aug 14, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

@solebox X @packershoes MID #icefuckingfire #adidas #ultraboost #adidasrunning A post shared by @icefuckingfire on Aug 16, 2017 at 3:36am PDT

