These Limited-Edition Adidas Boost Sneakers Won’t Be Easy to Get

The insole detail of the Overkill x Adidas EQT Support Future. Instagram: @overkillshop

The upcoming Sneakersnstuff x Adidas NMD “Datamosh Pack” and Sneakerboy x Wish x Adidas Pure Boost aren’t the only Boost sneakers on the horizon you need to know about.

Berlin-based retailer Overkill has an impressive limited-edition collaboration on the way, too. Made up of the EQT Support Future (also known as the EQT Support 93/17) and the EQT Support ADV, this range blends old and new styles for a two-sneaker set inspired by the retailer’s longtime stomping grounds.

The Overkill x Adidas Consortium “Coat of Arms” Pack includes the EQT Support ADV and the EQT Support Future. Adidas

Known as the “Coat of Arms” collection, the pack’s white, black and red palette is inspired by the traditional emblem of Kreuzberg, the multicultural district in Berlin which Overkill calls home.

Overkill’s EQT Support ADV ($150) uses a white mesh base with black stripes and red accents, while the EQT Support Future ($180) opts for a two-tone black and gray mesh with red stripes. The latter is cushioned with an exaggerated full-length Boost midsole which is a fan-favorite due to its comfort.

An on-foot look at the Overkill x Adidas EQT Support Future. Adidas

Priced from $150 to $180, this collection arrives exclusively at Overkill in-store and online from overkillshop.com on May 20. If you miss the initial drop, a wider release will follow on May 27 from Adidas Consortium accounts.

Adidas Consortium doors that will stock the collaboration on May 27 include Addict, Bait, Barneys, Bodega, Commonwealth, Concepts, Cream, Kith, Nice Kicks, Packer Shoes, Proper, RSVP Gallery, Shoe Gallery, Sneaker Politics, Social Status, St. Alfred, Ubiq, Undefeated, Wish and Xhibition.

An on-foot look at the Overkill x Adidas EQT Support ADV. Adidas

The Overkill x Adidas EQT Support Future. Adidas

The Overkill x Adidas EQT Support ADV. Adidas

Details on the Overkill x Adidas EQT Support Future. Adidas

Details on the heel of the Overkill x Adidas EQT Support ADV. Adidas

