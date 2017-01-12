Top 7 Shoes From the Outdoor Retailer Winter Market

Hoka One One Clifton 4. Peter Verry.

The outdoor market’s biggest players brought the latest and greatest footwear styles to Salt Lake City for the Outdoor Retailer Winter Market to give a look at what’s to come in fall ’17. The brands, including athletic staples and labels with a long and rich heritage outdoors, presented a variety of styles you’ll soon see on retail shelves.

Here are the top seven silhouettes and collections outdoor’s finest brought to Utah.

Saucony Ride 10

Although athletic brands were sparse at the show, Saucony was in attendance to show off its Ride 10 style. The sneaker boasts a dynamic upper, an updated Tri-Flex outsole for flexibility and protection, full length Everun cushioning and Powerfoam in the heel. The look arrives in June and retails for $120.

Saucony Ride 10. Peter Verry.

Sperry 7 Seas Carbon Collection

The brand is focused on selling boots in the colder months, but it isn’t straying from its boat shoe roots. For the fall, Sperry will deliver its 7 Seas Carbon collection, which consists of classic boat shoe looks updated with mudguards and filled-in vent holes. The shoes in the line will retail for $110 and drop in July.

Sperry 7 Seas Carbon Collection. Peter Verry.

Altra HIIT XT

The Logan, Utah-based outfit is rooted in run, but it knows its consumers do more than hit the roads, trails and treadmills. For the gym rat, Altra will offer the HIIT XT, the brand’s first-ever training shoe, which is tough enough for CrossFit and rigorous functional fitness workouts. The new sneaker will retail for $99 and arrives in July.

Altra HIIT XT. Peter Verry.

La Sportiva Uragano

Trail running is a popular category in the outdoor marketplace, and La Sportiva has a new look for fall ’17 that will appease the devout off-road runner. The Uragano — featuring Gore-Tex, a high gaiter and aggressive lugs — arrives in September and retails for $180.

La Sportiva Uragano. Peter Verry.

Hoka One One Clifton 4

The brand’s biggest product story for fall ’17 is the Clifton 4, which will retail for $130. The updates to Hoka’s popular franchise include a more durable rubber on its outsole — along with a new tread pattern, and an engineered mesh upper.

Hoka One One Clifton 4. Peter Verry.

Keen Terradora Collection

The brand has Terradora looks in stores now, but Keen will expand its acclaimed new women’s franchise for fall ’17. Keen will release new Terradora silhouettes, four in all, from July to September. Each style will come in seven colorways.

Keen Terradora Collection. Peter Verry.

Timberland Kendrick Collection

Timberland has a new line for fall ’17 that will absolutely be spotted on the feet of men everywhere. The Kendrick Collection features four styles: a side zip, a chukka, a Chelsea boot and oxford.