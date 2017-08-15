Here’s How Changes in People’s Spending Habits Are Affecting the Outdoor Industry

Hikers on the Schesaplana mountain near Switzerland. REX Shutterstock

The outdoor industry isn’t as healthy as it has been in the past.

Part of the recent struggles can be attributed to lackluster footwear sales, which according to The NPD Group, dipped 4.9 percent for the 12-month period ending May 2017. And outdoor-specific retail is experiencing difficulties as well, The NPD Group stated, with sales trending downward for the past six quarters.

Matt Powell, VP and sports industry analyst with The NPD Group, spoke with Footwear News about how consumers are choosing to spend their money and its impact on the outdoor marketplace, and how retailers can adapt to the changes.

Who is today’s outdoor consumer? How would you identify who is buying footwear specific to outdoor activities?

“You’ve got several different customers. You’ve got the hardcore enthusiast of every age, and that’s always been the core of the business — but I would argue that there are fewer of them today than there have been. You have the millennial, who is distracted by other activities and doing multiple activities. You’ve got the older [baby] boomer travel customer, who is going on a trip to a state park or a foreign country. And you’ve got the consumer who identifies with the environment and being outside, which gives you the ability to sell them products that are more green and connote an outdoor lifestyle.”

What brands are best identifying with these consumers now?

“Patagonia really comes top of mind; Arc’teryx is another brand that comes top of mind. I think Keen is doing some interesting work; Chaco obviously is a relatively hot brand.”

Outdoor specialty footwear is down -4.9 percent for the year, but sales of hikers increased 2 percent. Why are more people buying hiking boots? What do you think the next outdoor footwear category to succeed will be?

“Hiking up 2 percent is a 12-month number, not a nearby number. That was going back June 2016 to May 2017. While hiking shoes aren’t really cold weather, a lot of people buy them as cold weather booths. The near-term business is not nearly as good; the footwear business is down 10 percent in May in outdoor specialty. It’s a late 2016 effect that drove the business upward, not a current trend.”

“The sandal business continues to be one story that’s good out there. We’re a sandal nation today; I spend a lot of time in airports and everybody’s wearing flip-flops today or slides or some sort of water sandal. I think the sandal business can be a strong driver for us 12 months a year. I would recommend that retailers have some sort of a sandal assortment every day, regardless of the weather. People traveling and want to buy sandals to go somewhere warm might buy the pair in November or December.”

You shared at Outdoor Retailer in July how important traveling is to younger consumers. How can retailers and brands capitalize on travelers and the travel industry?

“You want to have light, packable shoes that are sturdy and comfortable. It’s OK if they’re athletic, at this point. The stigma in Europe of the American that’s always got a pair of sneakers on has passed; Europeans are wearing sneakers as frequently as Americans are. You want to think about lightweight, packable, versatile shoes that someone can put in a bag and use multiple times on their trip.”

You also discussed how outdoor retail growth is slowing. Why is it slowing and how can retailers best react to this?

“A significant portion of the slowdown is the lack of Sports Authority and Sport Chalet. That drags down the athletic specialty sporting goods section pretty dramatically, and it’s the largest section. The interesting thing that happened with those bankruptcies though is that the business did not get picked up by outdoor specialists. On the more athletic side, we saw other big box retailers pick up some the business that was lost by Sports Authority and Sport Chalet. We did not see the outdoor specialty categories pick up some of that lost business. And that’s a little disconcerting. To me, if you’re in a marketplace where there used to be a Sports Authority or a Sport Chalet and there’s nobody to replace them as a specialist, I think you’ve got to let people know that you’re in the market and you’re the best place to buy packs and bags and apparel. The other thing is they’ve got to stay on point with fashion, they’ve got to keep updating their assortments, they’ve got to exploit opportunities that come along like travel that may seem somewhat tangential to their business but really are another opportunity to add another five points in sales. They’ve got to be very creative and very entrepreneurial.”

What practices would you suggest retailers implement that will attract today’s consumer?

“The easiest ones are the ones that affect the selling floor. That would mean bringing the Internet into the store and having computers and tablets available both to demonstrate products to consumers as well as to educate your sales associates to leverage the Internet’s knowledge to make a sale in your store. And the second one revolves around minimum wage and retailers are having to pay more for employees. I think they need to demand more from their employees, I think that they need to pay a better wage and ask their employees to do more than they used to, to be better trained, to offer better services, etc. And then the personalization piece: know who your customers are, recognize them when they come into the store, remember what they bought the last time, suggest sell on top of things, if they said they were going on a trip ask them how the trip went and what could have made it better. Figure out ways how to engage them personally so they feel special in the store and treated well. It’s all about interfacing with the customers.”

