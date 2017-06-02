The North Face and Other Brands Speak Against President Donald Trump’s Climate Change Stance

President Donald Trump. AP Images

Leaders in the outdoor industry publicly opposed President Donald Trump’s national monuments executive order in April, and today, players in the market took on another controversial move by the president.

On Thursday, Trump announced in the Rose Garden at the White House that the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, which is geared at combating climate change. And outdoor standouts are none too pleased.

“We are opposed to the Trump administration’s choice to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. The Paris Agreement and taking strong action on climate change is good for future generations of explorers and is also good for our business — to stay competitive and protect our outdoor playgrounds,” Arne Arens, president of The North Face, said in a statement. “As a signatory of Business Backs Low–Carbon USA and a member of BICEP since 2009, we power our headquarters with 100 percent renewable electricity, offset 100 percent of our emissions, and will continue to do our part, in our own operations and beyond, to realize the Paris Agreement’s commitment to a global economy that limits global temperature rise.”

Portland, Ore.-based Keen believes the U.S. should be more invested in climate change, and not distance itself from efforts to fight it.

“Climate change is real, and we must act now. The Paris Agreement is an international agreement intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat global climate change. The U.S. should lead the global fight against climate change, not withdraw from it,” the brand said in a statement. “Even though this administration keeps saying that climate action is somehow bad for the economy, most U.S. companies don’t agree with that assessment. Nor do we.”

Protestors of President Donald Trump ’s climate change decision outside of the White House on June 1, 2017. REX Shutterstock

And Peter Sachs, GM of Lowa, didn’t mince words when speaking abut Trump’s latest controversial decision.

“I think when a decision like the president made yesterday that goes against established science, the opinions of many members of congress from both sides of the aisle, the opinions of the leadership of many global companies including those in the energy sector and the opinions of almost 200 global presidents, prime ministers, kings and queens, then you have to question his decision making ability and ultimate sanity,” he said in an email to Footwear News. “When you look at his advisors and associates he has ranging from extremist Brietbart media types to nations like Syria and Nicaragua, then we have to question every decision this president makes.

Sachs continued, “What is a shame is that this agreement, like any other negotiation probably has issues which should be dealt with in future negotiations, but leaders continue to work towards an end goal and not just walk away from the initial accords and steps that have been taken. Finally, leadership would also involve training today’s coal miner to build and install clean energy such as solar and wind, not sending them backwards into the last two centuries.”

Trump said during his speech on Thursday that the Paris Climate Accord was “the latest example of Washington entering into an agreement that disadvantages the United States.”