This Limited-Edition Vans Collaboration Is a Nod to DIY Culture

A top-down look at the Our Legacy x Vans Sk8-Mid. Ssense

Swedish menswear brand Our Legacy has a collaborative collection with Vans out now.

The full Our Legacy x Vans lineup includes 10 sneakers in black, orange and white colorways. According to Vans, this range takes notes from Our Legacy co-founder Jockum Hallin’s infatuation with do-it-yourself culture while he was growing up in Sweden. The collection is inspired by Hallin’s interpretation of Californian skate, surf and hardcore music scenes during the late ’80s and early ’90s, according to the brand.

The Our Legacy x Vans Sk8-Mid collaboration is available now. Ssense

The result is a collection that focuses on shapes, materials and fabric qualities as opposed to flashy colors and branding. Here, the Vans Sk8-Mid Pro ’91 LX heritage model uses a construction that blends hairy suede overlays with army nylon for texture contrast. Vans’ signature sidestripe branding is presented in full-grain Swedish natural leather, while a custom footbed and overdyed “Curated by Our Legacy” label complete the look.

The Our Legacy x Vans Sk8-Mid Pro ’91 LX in black is available now from retailers including Ssense.

Our Legacy x Vans Sk8-Mid Pro ’91 LX “Black,” $110; ssense.com

The Our Legacy x Vans Sk8-Mid retails for $110. Ssense

The heel of the Our Legacy x Vans Sk8-Mid. Ssense

The front of the Our Legacy x Vans Sk8-Mid. Ssense

