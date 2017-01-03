These Orlando Magic Players Have Their Own Exclusive Air Jordans

By / 2 hours ago
Jeff Green
Orlando Magic's Jeff Green (center) against the Brooklyn Nets.
Reinhold Matay/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Orlando Magic players Bismack Biyombo and Jeff Green will make sneakerheads jealous with their latest Air Jordan player exclusives.

Biyombo and Green kicked off the new year by debuting Magic-inspired colorways of the Air Jordan XXXI. The duo wore their exclusive pairs during Orlando’s New Year’s Day matchup against the Indiana Pacers and in a Monday road game against the New York Knicks.

Related
Yeezys, Ultra Boosts, Jordans and Fenty x Puma Top Stadium Goods' Best-Selling Shoes of 2016

Bismack Biyombo's Air Jordan XXXIBismack Biyombo’s player exclusive Air Jordan XXXI in Orlando Magic colors. Michael Conroy/AP/REX/Shutterstock

While both Biyombo and Green have worn the Air Jordan XXXI throughout the 2016-17 regular season, they waited until 2017 to break out these new Orlando-themed exclusives. The Magic fell to the Pacers 104-117 on New Year’s Day, but they bounced back with a 115-103 win against the Knicks on Monday.

Jeff Green's Air Jordan XXXIJeff Green’s player exclusive Air Jordan XXXI in Orlando Magic colors. Michael Conroy/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Both of these exclusive Air Jordan XXXI colorways feature near-identical color blocking, with black- and white-based Flyweave uppers and royal blue accents throughout.

This group of Orlando Magic-themed Air Jordan exclusives mark the latest colorways in a long-running relationship between the NBA franchise and footwear brand. In 1993, Nick Anderson and Penny Hardaway had their own player exclusive Air Jordan 9 colorways, followed by an Air Jordan 10 P.E. for Anderson in 1994. The latter was released to the public as part of the 1995 Air Jordan 10 “City Series,” but it did not feature the branding and details found on Anderson’s exclusives.

Air Jordan 10The original “Orlando Magic” Air Jordan 10, released in 1995. Flight Club
Jeff GreenOrlando Magic forward Jeff Green (left) defends Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young. Michael Conroy/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Bismack BiyomboOrlando Magic center Bismack Biyombo shoots over Indiana Pacers center Al Jefferson. Michael Conroy/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Want more?

Former NFL Star Andre Johnson Debuts Exclusive Miami Hurricanes Air Jordan 11s

Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard Debuts Exclusive Metallic Gold Air Jordan 11s

Is Jordan Brand Releasing a New ‘Black/Cement’ Air Jordan 4 This Year?

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s