These Orlando Magic Players Have Their Own Exclusive Air Jordans

Orlando Magic's Jeff Green (center) against the Brooklyn Nets. Reinhold Matay/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Orlando Magic players Bismack Biyombo and Jeff Green will make sneakerheads jealous with their latest Air Jordan player exclusives.

Biyombo and Green kicked off the new year by debuting Magic-inspired colorways of the Air Jordan XXXI. The duo wore their exclusive pairs during Orlando’s New Year’s Day matchup against the Indiana Pacers and in a Monday road game against the New York Knicks.

Bismack Biyombo’s player exclusive Air Jordan XXXI in Orlando Magic colors. Michael Conroy/AP/REX/Shutterstock

While both Biyombo and Green have worn the Air Jordan XXXI throughout the 2016-17 regular season, they waited until 2017 to break out these new Orlando-themed exclusives. The Magic fell to the Pacers 104-117 on New Year’s Day, but they bounced back with a 115-103 win against the Knicks on Monday.

Jeff Green’s player exclusive Air Jordan XXXI in Orlando Magic colors. Michael Conroy/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Both of these exclusive Air Jordan XXXI colorways feature near-identical color blocking, with black- and white-based Flyweave uppers and royal blue accents throughout.

This group of Orlando Magic-themed Air Jordan exclusives mark the latest colorways in a long-running relationship between the NBA franchise and footwear brand. In 1993, Nick Anderson and Penny Hardaway had their own player exclusive Air Jordan 9 colorways, followed by an Air Jordan 10 P.E. for Anderson in 1994. The latter was released to the public as part of the 1995 Air Jordan 10 “City Series,” but it did not feature the branding and details found on Anderson’s exclusives.

The original “Orlando Magic” Air Jordan 10, released in 1995. Flight Club

Orlando Magic forward Jeff Green (left) defends Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young. Michael Conroy/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Orlando Magic center Bismack Biyombo shoots over Indiana Pacers center Al Jefferson. Michael Conroy/AP/REX/Shutterstock

