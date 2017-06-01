There’s Only One Place You Can Buy This Limited-Edition Vans Collection on June 2

New York-based retailer Opening Ceremony has a new limited-edition Vans collection coming out tomorrow, and we’ve got all the details you need to know.
Made up of the Authentic and Slip-On silhouettes, this collaboration includes four styles in “Horizon Blue,” “Powder Pink,” “Saffron,” and “Umber.”
According to Opening Ceremony, each rendition of the classic Vans sneakers is constructed with butter-soft premium suede with all-over tonal looks inspired by the ’70s. The Authentic (retail $100) will be available in “Powder Pink” and “Umber,” while the Slip-On (retail $95) will be offered in “Horizon Blue” and “Saffron.”
This limited-edition collection will be released tomorrow exclusively from Opening Ceremony doors in New York, Los Angeles and Japan and online on openingceremony.com. Keep in mind that the collaboration is not due to release from any other retailers, so once it’s gone, it’s gone for good.
Want more?
This Celebrity Favorite Brand’s Vans Sneakers Sold Out, but You Can Still Get Them
Vans Is Releasing Limited-Edition Sneakers for ‘Peanuts’ Fans on May 13
Neighborhood Gets Nostalgic With Limited-Edition Vans Collection
College Student’s Act of Sneaker Chivalry Goes Viral After Swapping Shoes With His Girlfriend
Blake Shelton’s Face Is on a Pair of Gwen Stefani’s Vans
A Teacher’s Reaction to Receiving Vans From His Students Is Going Viral