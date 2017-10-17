This Brooklyn Sneaker Company Is Taking Inspiration From Iconic Structures

Brooklyn-based sneaker brand OneGround's online campaign. Courtesy of brand

is tapping into its Brooklyn, N.Y., roots for its latest product offering — the Camillo — a pair of men’s sneakers inspired by the Brooklyn Bridge.

According to company founder Eamon Walsh, the style was developed after his product team had spent long hours at their offices in the DUMBO neighborhood — Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass — looking at the bridge. While the sides of the shoe mirror the steel cables of the bridge, the trim mimics the structure’s two granite towers.

OneGround Footwear’s new Camillo style inspired by the Brooklyn bridge. Courtesy of brand

The low and high-top versions are available for preorder online this week. Both are handcrafted at the company’s factory in Spain from Italian leathers. They’re available in nine colors and feature a patent-pending internal gore system for easy access and a customized fit.

The sneakers range in price from $298 to hand-stained versions that go for $698, due to the labor-intensive nature of the art of hand staining.

The company was launched in 2015 by Walsh, a 10-year veteran of the shoe industry. His approach is to keep the look clean and simple, while emphasizing materials and detailing.

Visitors to the website can view a 40-second video on the making of the shoes, according to Walsh, who said he is committed to brand transparency.

High-top Camillo style from OneGround Footwear. Courtesy of brand

This Camillo marks the fourth product launch for the company. Other styles are available now and include the Walt slip-on style, Edgar low-top sneaker and Maya chukka.

In addition to the brand’s online business, Walsh has launched pop-up shops in trendy shopping areas in New York and Brooklyn, with plans to open more down the road. A companion women’s line is set to launch in November.