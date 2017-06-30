Surfer Cool Shoe Brand Olukai Is Working with Roark Revival on Adventure Travel Apparel

Roark Revival's known for apparel inspired by different regions of the world. Courtesy of brand

Hawaiian lifestyle-inspired brand Olukai is partnering with Roark Revival, a California-based adventure-travel apparel brand. Through the partnership, the latter will remain a separate entity under the leadership of founder Ryan Hitzel and president Mark Tinkess.

Roark Revival follows the fictitious character Roark — an illusive adventurer — weaving his story into a line of clothing, bags and trinkets. Each collection features an original travel story starring Roark in a different region of the world. The products are built with today’s adventurers in mind and merge style and function from street to trail.

“Roark Revival’s innovative approach to storytelling aligns with Olukai’s commitment to delivering best-in-class experiences to our retail partners and consumers,” said Jim Harris, CEO of Olukai. “We look forward to supporting Ryan, Mark and the team in their efforts to introduce more of today’s consumers to Roark.”

Added Hitzel, “We’re extremely excited about the opportunity Olukai’s investment and partnership gives Roark to grow in the right way. Their team has demonstrated the ability to grow a premium brand with a story through distinct distribution channels and without compromising their brand. We feel that strategic mentality is in perfect alignment with Roark’s aspirations.”

In addition to Roark Revival, Olukai’s family of brands includes headwear line Melin and ocean-lifestyle eyewear brand Kaenon.

