Virgil Abloh’s Off-White Has New Italian-Made Sneakers Out Now

As Kanye West’s creative director and Off-White’s founder-designer, Virgil Abloh knows a thing or two about fashion and footwear.
When it comes to his brand’s sneaker offerings, Abloh didn’t settle for anything less than the best, opting to have his shoes produced in Italy. One of Off-White’s latest releases is this striped style in black and white.
The Italian-made kicks are constructed with a canvas and leather collar, liner and tongue. Black waxed laces and matte hardware compliments the subdued yet striking look, while an off-white midsole includes debossed branding at the heel.
These Off-White sneakers are a smart choice for those who want to make a statement without being overtly flashy. They’re available now at select retailers, including Barneys, for $400.
Off-White striped sneakers in black and white, $400; barneys.com
