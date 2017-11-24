Off-White Previews New Shoe Styles for Spring ’18

Off-White Off-Court sneakers. Instagram: @off____white

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection has dominated the sneaker discussion in 2017, but the designer has also made significant strides with the brand’s own in-house footwear line, which is set to issue new looks next year.

Off-White previewed several new Italian-made styles on Instagram, including the basketball-inspired Off-Court sneakers and a Diagonal Low model. Each look is consistent with Abloh’s recent work, making use of the same bold branding, neon colors and zip-ties featured in the “The Ten” collaboration.

Previewed styles include colorways in black, white and tan, along with a fourth version in orange that has a checkerboard print on the underlay. As for the Diagonal Low, the mostly black look features prominent perforations and a callout to the Helvetica typeface.

The new Off-White sneakers are expected to be released next spring.

