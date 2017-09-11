Off-White x Nike Designer Virgil Abloh Wears Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700

Tremaine Emory and Virgil Abloh Instagram: @denimtears

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection continues to be the talk of the sneaker community, but the designer was recently spotted in another pair of trending kicks designed by one of his close friends.

In an Instagram post shared by No Vacancy Inn co-founder Tremaine Emory, Abloh is seen wearing Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 sneakers for the first time. Aside from Kim Kardashian West, Emory and Kanye himself, Abloh is one of just a handful of people known to have the unreleased style.

The Yeezy Wave Runner 700 was made available for preorder in August for $300 and sold out the same day. The retro-inspired runner style is expected to ship to buyers on Nov. 1.

Emory made sneaker headlines in August after revealing that basketball legend Michael Jordan personally texted Nike asking for Abloh’s Off-White x Air Jordan 1 shoes.

“I wish time travel existed, and you could go back and be like, ‘Virgil, 16-year-old, 18-year-old Virgil, you’re going to have a collab with Nike one day, with Jordans. And then Michael Jordan is going to text Nike and say I need a pair of those, and you gotta sign a pair to him,’” Emory said in an interview with Showstudio. “Just madness.”

