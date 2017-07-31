Here’s When You’ll Be Able to Buy the Off-White x Nike and Air Jordan Sneakers

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 MediaPunch/Rex Shutterstock

For months, Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike and Air Jordan sneakers have been cloaked in mystery, appearing only on the feet of A-list celebrities and members of Abloh’s inner circle. But more details are finally surfacing regarding the release date and price points for this anticipated collab.

As previously noted, the full Off-White x Nike collection will include 10 different models, which we’re now learning will reportedly be split into halves. According to @theyeezymafia, five of the 10 sneakers in the group will release on Sept. 1 alongside a range of apparel.

Included in this first Off-White x Nike drop is the Air Jordan 1 — which is arguably the centerpiece of the collection — the Air Max 90, Air Presto, Air VaporMax and Blazer Mid.

The Blazer Mid is expected to be the least expensive offering at $130, while the Air Max 90 and Air Presto both retail at $160. The Air Jordan 1 is priced at $190, while the Air VaporMax retails at $250.

A release date for the five remaining sneakers in the collection has not yet been announced.

At Panorama Fest Friday in New York City, Frank Ocean wore the collection’s Air Presto, which Abloh shared a clip of on Instagram.

" OCEAN AIR " A post shared by @virgilabloh on Jul 28, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT

