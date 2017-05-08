Everything We Know About Off-White’s Upcoming Collabs With Jordan and Nike

Virgil Abloh's Off-White x Nike x Jordan Brand designs. Instagram: @sneakers_leaks_news

FN broke the news of an Off-White x Air Jordan 1 collaboration in early April, but it looks like that’s only the beginning of what designer Virgil Abloh has up his sleeve for 2017.

In addition to an aggressive reworking of the Air Jordan sneaker that started it all, the Off-White collab is rumored to include a total of 10 models.

Six retro Nike Sportswear looks (the Air Force 1, Air Max 1 Ultra 2.0, Air Presto, Blazer Studio Mid, Cortez Ultra and Air Max 90 Ice) are said to make up the bulk of the collection, along with two modern Nike running sneakers (the Air VaporMax and LunarEpic Flyknit) and the retro Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3.

Although there hasn’t been any official confirmation from Abloh or Nike, images and style codes have already begun surfacing on social media.

The latest leaks include early looks at the retro Off-White x Nike Air Max 90 Ice 10X and Abloh’s take on Nike’s newest Air Max sneaker, the Air VaporMax.

Last week, Abloh attended the Met Gala wearing the collection’s Air Jordan 1. That was the first time the designer had been spotted in public wearing the unreleased collab, which could indicate that an official launch is coming soon.

