Is Off-White’s Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration Releasing Soon?

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White brand could have a Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration releasing this year.

In recent months, Abloh has shared on social media a number of potential Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 collabs, although there haven’t been many detailed looks at the sneakers or release information — until last night, that is.

Taking to Twitter, A$AP Bari — who just issued his own Vlone x Nike Air Force 1 collaboration — shared the best look yet at the Off-White collab. The sneakers feature erratic details such as misaligned branding and stitching, exposed seams and a bright red zip tie.

Also of note from A$AP Bari’s tweet was the caption, which suggests that the anticipated Off-White collab will arrive sometime in 2017.

In related news, Off-White recently collaborated with Nike on a T-shirt for the Swoosh’s “Equality” campaign.

The NikeLab x Off-White “Equality” T-shirt. Nike

