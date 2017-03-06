Is Off-White’s Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration Releasing Soon?

By / 1 hour ago
Off-White x Nike Air Force 1
Off-White's Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration.
Twitter: @TOASTOTHEGOD

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White brand could have a Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration releasing this year.

In recent months, Abloh has shared on social media a number of potential Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 collabs, although there haven’t been many detailed looks at the sneakers or release information — until last night, that is.

Related
Why Just About Any Shoe Style Is Called 'Athleisure' Now

Taking to Twitter, A$AP Bari — who just issued his own Vlone x Nike Air Force 1 collaboration — shared the best look yet at the Off-White collab. The sneakers feature erratic details such as misaligned branding and stitching, exposed seams and a bright red zip tie.

Also of note from A$AP Bari’s tweet was the caption, which suggests that the anticipated Off-White collab will arrive sometime in 2017.

In related news, Off-White recently collaborated with Nike on a T-shirt for the Swoosh’s “Equality” campaign.

@designmiami booth C06

A post shared by @virgilabloh on

"AIR"

A post shared by Off-White™ (@off____white) on

Nike x Off-White T-ShirtThe NikeLab x Off-White “Equality” T-shirt. Nike
Nike x Off-White T-ShirtThe NikeLab x Off-White “Equality” T-shirt. Nike

Want more?

These Off-White Boots Were Made ‘For Walking’ — Quite Literally

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White Fall 2017 Collection Was Sprinkled With Gold Leaves

Off-White: Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017

Off-White’s Virgil Abloh Talks Spring Shoes and Dressing the Music World

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s