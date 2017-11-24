Off-White Debuts 5 New Made-in-Italy Shoe Styles Coming Spring ’18

Off-White Off-Court sneakers Instagram: @off____white

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection has dominated the sneaker discussion in 2017, but the designer has also made significant strides with Off-White’s own in-house footwear label, which is set to issue new looks next year.

Previewed on Instagram were several new Italian-made styles from the brand including basketball-inspired Off-Court sneakers and a Diagonal Low model. Each look continues the themes seen on much of Abloh’s recent work, making use of the same bold branding, neon colors and zip-ties featured in the “The Ten” collaboration.

Off-White Off-Court sneakers in white. Instagram: @off____white

Previewed styles include black, white and tan Off-Court colorways, along with a fourth orange style that uses a checkerboard print on its underlays. As for the Diagonal Low, the black-based look features prominent perforations and a callout to the Helvetica typeface.

Each Off-White style pictured here is expected to release in 2018.

Off-White Off-Court sneakers in black. Instagram: @off____white

Off-White Off-Court sneakers in tan. Instagram: @off____white

Off-White Off-Court sneakers in orange. Instagram: @off____white

Off-White Off-Court sneakers in white. Instagram: @off____white

Off-White Diagonal Low Sneakers Instagram: @off____white

