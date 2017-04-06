Is Virgil Abloh Releasing an Off-White x Air Jordan 1?

Virgil Abloh at the Forward by Elyse Walker x Off-White Dinner. REX/Shutterstock

Off-White founder and Kanye West creative director Virgil Abloh continues to make waves on the sneaker scene with rumors of an upcoming collaboration with Jordan Brand.

A recent Instagram image shows an Off-White x Air Jordan 1 in a familiar red, white and black Chicago Bulls-inspired colorway. The high-top sneakers feature the same off-center text and zip ties seen on Abloh’s Off-White x Nike Air Force 1, which is still awaiting an official release date.

FIRST LOOK ON AJ1 X off-white #sneakernews #solecollector #aj#aj1 #aj1xoffwhite#offwhite #airjordan #nikebasketball A post shared by kis24hr (@kis24hr) on Apr 6, 2017 at 2:14am PDT

Also of note on this potential collaboration is an extended ankle collar and loose flap, which reads “85” underneath as a nod to the sneaker’s mid-’80s debut.

Like Abloh’s other rumored Nike footwear collaborations, this Air Jordan 1 is currently without a release date. In the meantime, you can shop Off-White’s latest Italian-made sneakers here.

Off-White’s Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration. Twitter: @TOASTOTHEGOD

