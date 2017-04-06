Is Virgil Abloh Releasing an Off-White x Air Jordan 1?

Off-White founder and Kanye West creative director Virgil Abloh continues to make waves on the sneaker scene with rumors of an upcoming collaboration with Jordan Brand.
A recent Instagram image shows an Off-White x Air Jordan 1 in a familiar red, white and black Chicago Bulls-inspired colorway. The high-top sneakers feature the same off-center text and zip ties seen on Abloh’s Off-White x Nike Air Force 1, which is still awaiting an official release date.
Also of note on this potential collaboration is an extended ankle collar and loose flap, which reads “85” underneath as a nod to the sneaker’s mid-’80s debut.
Like Abloh’s other rumored Nike footwear collaborations, this Air Jordan 1 is currently without a release date. In the meantime, you can shop Off-White’s latest Italian-made sneakers here.
