Virgil Abloh Debuts His Off-White x Air Jordan 1 at the Met Gala

Virgil Abloh wears neon green laces in his Off-White x Air Jordan 1 design. Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

In early April, FN broke the news of an upcoming Off-White x Air Jordan 1 collaboration. And Monday night at the Met Gala, designer Virgil Abloh debuted the kicks for the very first time.

Abloh paired the attention-grabbing shoes with a black blazer and trousers and a yellow T-shirt.

Not only did Abloh’s sneaker choice confirm that the collaboration is official, it also revealed a new, previously unseen detail: neon green shoelaces.

Other design elements that separate this collab from a traditional Air Jordan 1 include a deconstructed build with disruptive details and branding. The colorway is a play on the original white, red and black “Chicago” colorway made famous by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

Virgil Abloh wears an unreleased Off-White x Air Jordan 1 collaboration. Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Following the Met Gala, Abloh attended an after-party hosted by Katy Perry at The Boom Boom Room in New York. Joined by fellow designer and Kanye West collaborator Heron Preston, Abloh swapped his Jordan collab for a pair of Vans to end the night.

Virgil Abloh attends Met Gala after-party wearing Vans. Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

There’s currently no confirmed launch information for the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 sneakers, but they’re expected to be released eventually, along with an Abloh-designed Nike Air Force 1.

Virgil Abloh arrives at the Met Gala. David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

