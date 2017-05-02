Virgil Abloh Debuts His Off-White x Air Jordan 1 at the Met Gala

In early April, FN broke the news of an upcoming Off-White x Air Jordan 1 collaboration. And Monday night at the Met Gala, designer Virgil Abloh debuted the kicks for the very first time.
Abloh paired the attention-grabbing shoes with a black blazer and trousers and a yellow T-shirt.
Not only did Abloh’s sneaker choice confirm that the collaboration is official, it also revealed a new, previously unseen detail: neon green shoelaces.
Other design elements that separate this collab from a traditional Air Jordan 1 include a deconstructed build with disruptive details and branding. The colorway is a play on the original white, red and black “Chicago” colorway made famous by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.
Following the Met Gala, Abloh attended an after-party hosted by Katy Perry at The Boom Boom Room in New York. Joined by fellow designer and Kanye West collaborator Heron Preston, Abloh swapped his Jordan collab for a pair of Vans to end the night.
There’s currently no confirmed launch information for the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 sneakers, but they’re expected to be released eventually, along with an Abloh-designed Nike Air Force 1.
