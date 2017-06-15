Here’s Why the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 Could Be Coming out Soon

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 Instagram: @ibnjasper

It looks like Virgil Abloh’s long-awaited Off-White x Air Jordan 1 collaboration could be arriving soon.

A flood of new images were recently shared on Instagram by Abloh’s friends and associates that show personalized pairs of the unreleased kicks. Some of Abloh and Kanye West’s closest friends — including Ibn Jasper and designer Don C — received the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 with hand-drawn details by Abloh.

Another piece of evidence that suggests the sneakers could be released soon comes from the Off-White designer himself. On Instagram, Abloh shared a candid look at the personalization process with a countdown in the caption. Furthermore, Abloh will be showing his latest Off-White collection today at 1:30 p.m. ET with a live stream on off—white.com. It’s possible that more details could be revealed during the show.

In addition to the Air Jordan 1, Abloh’s upcoming Off-White collection with Nike is expected to include a total of 10 sneakers, with some of the most notable silhouettes being the Air Jordan 3 and Air Force 1.

5…4…3…2… A post shared by @virgilabloh on Jun 14, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

🚨 A post shared by Ibn Jasper (@ibnjasper) on Jun 14, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

😬😬😬 My Day Is Great c/o: @virgilabloh 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #sneakeroftheyear A post shared by DC2 (@chicagodonc) on Jun 14, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

My whole year has been just made 😱 Yes, that says "AIR" ILLZ c/o @virgilabloh 🚧™ "DAY ONE" 2017 © A post shared by ASAP ILLZ (@asvpxillz) on Jun 15, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

pre-show being super domestic ~ @off____white fashion show streaming online at 1:30 pm EST www.off—white.com ~ link in bio A post shared by @virgilabloh on Jun 15, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

