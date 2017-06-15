Here’s Why the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 Could Be Coming out Soon

It looks like Virgil Abloh’s long-awaited Off-White x Air Jordan 1 collaboration could be arriving soon.
A flood of new images were recently shared on Instagram by Abloh’s friends and associates that show personalized pairs of the unreleased kicks. Some of Abloh and Kanye West’s closest friends — including Ibn Jasper and designer Don C — received the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 with hand-drawn details by Abloh.
Another piece of evidence that suggests the sneakers could be released soon comes from the Off-White designer himself. On Instagram, Abloh shared a candid look at the personalization process with a countdown in the caption. Furthermore, Abloh will be showing his latest Off-White collection today at 1:30 p.m. ET with a live stream on off—white.com. It’s possible that more details could be revealed during the show.
In addition to the Air Jordan 1, Abloh’s upcoming Off-White collection with Nike is expected to include a total of 10 sneakers, with some of the most notable silhouettes being the Air Jordan 3 and Air Force 1.
