Odell Beckham Jr. Drapes Himself in Designer With Louis Vuitton x Supreme and Off-White x Nike

Although NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. is currently on the sidelines nursing an ankle injury, that isn’t stopping him from making standout style statements on social media.

The New York Giants wide receiver took to Instagram yesterday to show off an all-designer outfit that included items from Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer ’17 collaboration with streetwear brand Supreme. Included in Beckham’s post is one of the collection’s most sought-after items, a red Box Logo hooded sweatshirt and a cut-off pair of the Jacquard Denim 5-pocket jeans.

On his feet, the sidelined star opted for Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “The Ten” sneakers, which are part of the 10-sneaker collection’s to-be-released “Ghosting” range. The Air Force 1 Low, along with the rest of the sneakers in the Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collaboration, will see a global release in November.

Beckham made his return to the field during the Giants practice Thursday night. He told reporters that his injury, which occurred during an August preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, has been given a six- to eight-week timeline. This means he could be back in action within a matter of weeks, although he’s yet to be confirmed for Monday’s home game against the Detroit Lions.

“We’re definitely taking major strides in the right direction,” Beckham told ESPN of his recovery Thursday. “It’s a matter of time.”

