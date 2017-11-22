Odell Beckham Jr. Talks His Nike SF AF-1 Collab, Which Releases Black Friday

Nike SF AF-1 Mid "OBJ" Nike

Odell Beckham Jr. may be on the sidelines with an injury, but the New York Giants star is keeping himself busy by showcasing his new Nike sneaker, the Special Field Air Force-1 Mid “OBJ.”

During a speaking engagement Tuesday night at Sneakeasy, the and Nike pop-up shop at 30 Wall Street in New York City, the football standout spoke about how he and the brand came up with the collaboration. (Sneakeasy is open now until Dec. 1.)

“They pulled out maybe 500 shoes and said pick five. There were some that stood out, and then there was this one,” Beckham said about his SF AF-1 to the audience. “The color, I couldn’t take my eyes off this color because it was something that was so vibrant and different. I really liked the color.”

The color Beckham was speaking about is a bold yellow hue that adorns the upper, which is reminiscent of the taxis that cruise the NYC streets.

Another look at the Nike SF AF-1 Mid “OBJ.” Nike

The football star’s iteration of the reimagined Air Force 1 shoe features a woven tongue label boasting “OBJ” stitched under the Swoosh branding. Also, on one shoe strap is the longitude and latitude of his birth city, Baton Rouge, and the other boasts those markers for his home field, Metlife Stadium.

The Nike Special Field Air Force-1 Mid “OBJ” arrives Black Friday via SNKRS, Nike stores, Sneakeasy and Foot Locker doors. The shoe retails for $160.

The heels of the Nike SF AF-1 Mid “OBJ.” Nike