Here’s How to Get Drake’s New ‘OVO’ Air Jordan Collaboration

The owl logo insole of the black OVO x Air Jordan 12. Nike

Although he wasn’t in attendance for the 59th annual Grammy Awards, Drake managed to win Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Rap Song with his 2016 single “Hotline Bling.” In addition to his newly-won trophies, the Canadian rapper will soon have another reason to celebrate as his next Air Jordan collaboration arrives Saturday.

Drake’s October’s Very Own (OVO) imprint resumes its ongoing collaboration with Jordan Brand for a blacked-out version of the Air Jordan 12. Presented in a tonal all-black upper, the OVO x Air Jordan 12 uses a mix of materials and subtle branding for a decidedly premium look.

This OVO collaboration is the imprint’s second on the Air Jordan 12. Nike

The sneaker’s upper blends a black durabuck with stingray-inspired premium leather overlays — a staple of OVO x Air Jordan collabs — for texture contrast. Metallic gold color hits are found on an OVO owl graphic on the insole, while the outsole features a gold OVO logo and carbon fiber detailing.

The outsole of the OVO x Air Jordan 12 features an OVO logo in gold. Nike

Each of Drake’s previous OVO x Air Jordan collaborations have been near-instant sell outs, so you should expect more of the same this time around. The good news is that sneakerheads will have a few options to choose from for a chance at the shoes.

Priced at $225, this collab will be available Saturday from nike.com at 11 a.m. ET. The sneakers will also be released Saturday via octobersveryown.com, although an exact time has not been specified.

In-store releases will take place at OVO’s flagship locations in Toronto, New York City, and Los Angeles. Raffles are open today through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and winners will be notified on Friday.

Lastly, the sneakers will release at select retailers. According to Footaction’s Launch Locator, the OVO x Air Jordan 12 will only be available from its 32 South State St. location in Chicago via the retailer’s mobile app.

The black OVO x Air Jordan 12 releases Saturday. Nike

The black OVO x Air Jordan 12 features a duraback upper with stingray-inspired details. Nike

The medial section of the black OVO x Air Jordan 12. Nike

The heel of the black OVO x Air Jordan 12. Nike

Details on the OVO x Air Jordan 12. Nike

Outsole details of the OVO x Air Jordan 12. Nike

