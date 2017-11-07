The NYPD Had to Shut Down Last Night’s Staple x Nike ‘Black Pigeon’ Queue

12 years after his original Nike collaboration sent the streets of New York into an all-out frenzy, Jeff Staple’s coveted “Pigeon” Dunk is back again with an updated look — and it’s causing a fair share of commotion yet again.
Ahead of its official launch on Saturday, the Staple x Nike SB Dunk Low “Black Pigeon” was released exclusively at Reed Space’s 125 Orchard Street New York pop-up shop, which is also the space that houses Extra Butter’s newly renovated location.
But before the sneakers could release, the drop was put in jeopardy after fans lined up at the location with intentions of camping out overnight. The NYPD sent hopeful shoppers home, but Staple quickly addressed the situation on Instagram, providing clarification and instructions for shoppers.
“By order of the NYPD, people will be allowed to begin lining up in front of 125 Orchard St at 6 a.m.,” Staple wrote. The pop-up’s doors opened at 11 a.m., and fans were eagerly waiting to get their hands on the sneakers.
Despite the limited-edition nature of the “Black Pigeon” sneakers, Staple’s Instagram post ends with a detail that should be enough to keep sneakerheads optimistic about their chances. “We got enough for everyone!” the post reads.
Find out more about Extra Butter’s recent renovation here.
A MESSAGE FROM OUR FRIENDS AT @EXTRABUTTER: By order of the NYPD, people will be allowed to begin lining up in front of 125 Orchard St at 6am (11/7). People lining up in front of the store before that will be sent away. Our doors open at 11am on a strict first come first serve basis. Anyone not lined up in an orderly fashion, single file, within the police barricades, will be sent away by the NYPD. See you all tomorrow morning and be safe. We got enough for everyone! #StapleXX (📸: @slimcinema)
Want more?
Extra Butter Talks Why Sneaker Fans Have Loved the Store for the Past 10 Years
Exclusive: The Black Nike ‘Pigeon’ Dunk Releases This Week
Exclusive: Jeff Staple is Opening a Reed Space Pop-Up Shop Next Week