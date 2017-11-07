The NYPD Had to Shut Down Last Night’s Staple x Nike ‘Black Pigeon’ Queue

Staple x Nike SB Dunk Low "Black Pigeon" Staple

12 years after his original Nike collaboration sent the streets of New York into an all-out frenzy, Jeff Staple’s coveted “Pigeon” Dunk is back again with an updated look — and it’s causing a fair share of commotion yet again.

Ahead of its official launch on Saturday, the Staple x Nike SB Dunk Low “Black Pigeon” was released exclusively at Reed Space’s 125 Orchard Street New York pop-up shop, which is also the space that houses Extra Butter’s newly renovated location.

But before the sneakers could release, the drop was put in jeopardy after fans lined up at the location with intentions of camping out overnight. The NYPD sent hopeful shoppers home, but Staple quickly addressed the situation on Instagram, providing clarification and instructions for shoppers.

The line wrapped around the block at @ExtraButter NYC for the @staplepigeon x @Nike "Black Pigeon" Dunk SB Low pic.twitter.com/vdTKVlaBuK — Footwear News (@FootwearNews) November 7, 2017

“By order of the NYPD, people will be allowed to begin lining up in front of 125 Orchard St at 6 a.m.,” Staple wrote. The pop-up’s doors opened at 11 a.m., and fans were eagerly waiting to get their hands on the sneakers.

Despite the limited-edition nature of the “Black Pigeon” sneakers, Staple’s Instagram post ends with a detail that should be enough to keep sneakerheads optimistic about their chances. “We got enough for everyone!” the post reads.

