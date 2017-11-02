These NYC Marathon-Themed Socks Benefit Kids With Special Needs

NYC Marathon-themed socks by Balega. Courtesy of Balega

The New York City Marathon is taking place this Sunday and buzz around the race is starting to build. With themed sneakers from major running brands starting to become the focus of marathon merchandise, a performance sock brand is starting to garner attention with a custom product that serves a special purpose.

Performance brand Balega has introduced a special-edition sock for the NYC Marathon, and some proceeds will help aid Achilles International and Balega’s Lesedi Fund. Achilles International is a non-profit organization that provides opportunities for individuals with disabilities to volunteer during racing events. A portion of funds raised from the sock will also benefit The Ethembeni School in South Africa, which provides opportunities for physically disabled and visually impaired learners.

The sock is blue, with red and gray trims, featuring the silhouettes of NYC’s Big Apple moniker and the Statue of Liberty — making it the perfect sock for race day. A neon green Balega logo, shaped like a runner, is emblazoned at the top of the sock, giving it a well-rounded look. The pair retails at $13, with every $2 going towards the school in South Africa.

The Balega NYC Marathon-themed socks help to fund the Ethembeni School in South Africa with $2 from every purchase going towards the school. Courtesy of Balega

“Commitment to service and giving back to our community is inherent in Balega’s DNA,” explained Tanya Pictor, vice president of marketing at Balega’s parent company, Implus Specialty. “We are proud to partner with our friends at Fleet Feet West Hartford and Fleet Feet Rochester in supporting the important work that these two non-profit organizations provide to disabled athletes.”

The socks will be available for purchase at the Fleet Feet Sports booth during the New York City Marathon Expo which takes place at the Javits Center in New York, New York from Nov. 2-4.