Novak Djokovic congratulates Denis Istomin. REX Shutterstock

Novak Djokovic’s Thursday match at the Australian Open certainly had a shocking outcome for the no. 2-ranked player in men’s tennis.

The Adidas-sponsored player was knocked out of the tournament he’s won six times by no. 117-ranked player Denis Istomin in a five-set stunner. Istomin, a native of Uzbekistan, is a wild card in the tournament.

“It’s unreal,” Istomin said. “For me, it was impossible to think that I can hold it five sets with Novak, physically and mentally. So I did well today.”

In a press conference following his defeat, Djokovic said that his opponent deserved to win.

“All the credit to Denis for playing amazing. He deserved to win,” Djokovic said. “No doubt he was a better player in the clutch moments. He stepped it up, played aggressive, served very well…very precise.”

Istomin, sponsored by Lotto, wears the Italian tennis brand’s Stratosphere shoes.

Denis Istomin celebrates his win over Novak Djokovic. REX Shutterstock

The loss is particularly brutal for Djokovic as he’s won Australian Open tournaments in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016. While Adidas’ top player is now done, the brand can still count on possible success from women’s no.1-ranked player Angelique Kerber.

Angelique Kerber wearing Adidas Ubersonic 2.0 shoes. REX Shutterstock

