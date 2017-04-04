North Carolina Wins: The Jordans Worn by the 2017 Men’s College Basketball Champs

Kenny Williams of North Carolina celebrating the 2017 men's college basketball championship win. REX Shutterstock.

The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a crushing defeat to the Villanova Wildcats in the 2016 men’s college basketball championship game. But a year later, the team got the redemption it sought out.

North Carolina topped the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Monday night at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. by a score of 71-65, earning the school its sixth men’s basketball title. North Carolina junior guard Joel Berry II led the team in scoring, dropping 22 points on 7-of-19 shooting, including draining 4-of-13 shots from long range.

The Tar Heels also got big games out of junior forward Justin Jackson, who scored 16 points, and senior forward Isaiah Hicks, who finished with 13.

For the sneaker lover, North Carolina provided plenty of eye candy on the court.

North Carolina celebrating its 2017 national championship win in several Jordan Brand styles. REX Shutterstock.

The Tar Heels hit the hardwood in stellar Jordan Brand styles executed in North Carolina’s signature blue and white colors — with the exception of freshman forward Tony Bradley’s pink and white Air Jordan XXXI. The looks from the athletic label that North Carolina wore to top the Nike-sponsored Gonzaga include the Air Jordan XXXI, the Air Jordan XXXI Low, the Ultra Fly 2, the CP3.X, the Air Jordan 11 and the Super.Fly 5.

Select colorways of the Air Jordan XXXI ($185), the Ultra Fly 2 ($125), the CP3.X ($125) and the Super.Fly 5 ($140) are all available now via nike.com. The North Carolina-specific Air Jordan XXXI Low has sold out on SNKRS.

