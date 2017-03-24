Former Oasis Frontman Noel Gallagher Helped Design These New Adidas Sneakers

British singer-guitarist Noel Gallagher performs during a 2016 concert. Mohai/Epa/REX/Shutterstock

In recent years, Adidas has become well known for its high-profile sneaker collaborations with recording artists such as Kanye West and Pharrell Williams. But the brand’s latest music-focused kicks are a pair you probably didn’t see coming.

For this release, Adidas joined forces with English musician Noel Gallagher of Oasis fame. Gallagher, who currently fronts the Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds rock band, has been a lifelong Adidas fan. According to Sneaker Freaker, this collab originated from a pair of 1970s Adidas Brisbane sneakers sourced from Gallagher’s personal collection.

The tongue of this Adidas Garwen Spezial features Noel Gallagher’s likeness. Hanon

The result is the Noel Gallagher x Adidas Garwen Spezial. The silhouette is part of the brand’s heritage Spezial franchise led by designer Gary Aspden, which specializes in reproducing and reimagining archival Adidas models.

Gallagher’s personalized version of the Garwen Spezial features a tonal navy blue leather upper. The singer-songwriter’s face is printed on the tongue — a nod to the iconic Stan Smith tennis sneaker — while his date of birth appears on the liner.

The sneakers reportedly retail for £99, although their availability is staggered. Scotland-based retailer Hanon held an in-store exclusive release for the sneakers Wednesday, but the Gallagher-endorsed pair is currently not available online.

However, a brown colorway of the shoe — sans the former Oasis frontman’s likeness — is available now in the States on adidas.com for $140.

The Noel Gallagher x Adidas Garwen Spezial is inspired by an original 1970s Adidas Brisbane shoe from Gallagher’s personal collection. Hanon

The Noel Gallagher x Adidas Garwen Spezial retails for £99. Hanon

The Noel Gallagher x Adidas Garwen Spezial features a tonal navy blue upper. Hanon

Noel Gallagher’s date of birth is printed on the insider of his Adidas Garwen Spezial collab. Hanon

Noel Gallagher’s collaboration is part of the Adidas Spezial franchise led by designer Gary Aspden. Hanon

The heel detail of the Noel Gallagher x Adidas Garwen Spezial. Hanon

Want more?

Adidas Brings Back a Forgotten Classic

New Photography Book Features 16 Pairs of Iconic Celebrity Shoes