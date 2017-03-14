Nobull Has a March Madness-Inspired Sneaker Series for CrossFitters on the Way

The Nobull "Lemon Drop" Trainer on foot. Courtesy of Nobull.

March Madness is synonymous with college basketball, but that isn’t stopping one brand not associated with the sport from using the tournament to inspire sneaker releases.

Nobull — a label that outfits CrossFitters with footwear, apparel and accessories — is set to deliver a March Madness-themed series of sneakers that are sure to see ample time in your local CrossFit box. There will be four sneakers released in all.

The first shoe to come out is the “Lemon Drop” Trainer, which arrives via nobullproject.com on Friday.

Nobull “Lemon Drop” Trainer. Courtesy of Nobull.

Following the “Lemon Drop” Trainer release, Nobull will deliver a new sneaker every Friday throughout the basketball tournament. The remaining footwear deliveries in the March Madness-themed series will happen on March 23, March 29 and April 4. The shoes will become available for purchase on their respective dates at noon ET.

Execs at the brand confirmed with Footwear News in an email that next week’s sneaker launch is “a playful one based on the concept of a ‘cheat meal’ that all CrossFitters can relate to.”

Another look at the Nobull “Lemon Drop” Trainer. Courtesy of Nobull.

The Nobull Trainer silhouette boasts a durable and abrasion-resistant upper made with SuperFabric. The shoe also features a 4mm heel-to-toe drop, a medial rope grip, a perforated microsuede tongue, reflective Nobull branding near the heel on each shoe’s lateral side, and an outsole lug pattern made for multi-environment usage.