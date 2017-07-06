This Nike Artist Collab Sold Out Everywhere, but You Can Still Get It

Thomas Campbell x Nike SB Dunk Hi detail Nike

Any time Nike taps a visual artist for a sneaker collaboration, you know it’s going to be good. Recent examples include Jordan Brand’s recent collab with Kaws and Neymar’s cleats designed by Bruno Big, and today, the brand’s skateboarding division added yet another style to the archive.

The limited-edition Thomas Campbell x Nike SB Dunk Hi makes use of the California artist’s signature quilt-like style for a look reminiscent of the coveted “What the” Nike SB Dunk Low.

Far from an ordinary sneaker release, this skate-ready version of the classic Dunk features a patchwork blend of colors, graphics and patterns inspired by Nike SB’s “Chronicles Vol. 3” video, for which Campbell served as the art director.

The result is a look where no two panels are alike, making for a striking shoe that also blends various textures and materials. Matching zig-zag stitching, blue tongue tags, white nylon tongues and midsoles and gum rubber outsoles finish off this attention-grabbing look.

Campbell’s SB Dunk Hi collaboration was released on nike.com/snkrs and at select Nike SB doors today, but stores far and wide have already sold out of the look, which retailed at $110.

For fans who are still seeking this rare pair, it can be found on eBay now for prices starting around $200.

Thomas Campbell x Nike SB Dunk Hi Premium, from $200; ebay.com

