This Nike Sneaker Features One of the Brand’s Forgotten Logos From 1976

NikeLab Meadow
NikeLab Meadow strap detail
Nike

Nike has its share of ubiquitous logos — the Swoosh, its signature Futura Bold typeface, and the Jumpman are a few of the brand’s most notable emblems — but that’s only the beginning of a deep archive of iconic and lesser-known logos it has used over the years.

One such logo is its “Baby Teeth” logo, a bold, staggered design created in 1976 by original Nike employee Geoff Hollister. It’s not a logo you see everyday — but you could be seeing a lot more of it soon.

NikeLab Meadow NikeLab Meadow heel “Baby Teeth” logo Nike

The “Baby Teeth” logo will be used on NikeLab’s upcoming Meadow sneaker, a revamped version of a 1980s Nike tennis shoe.

The 2017 NikeLab iteration of the Meadow carries over the sneaker’s original midsole and overall silhouette, but substitutes its traditional shoelaces for a two-strap Velcro.

NikeLab Meadow NikeLab Meadow Nike

Constructed in a light pastel canvas with a white midsole, this NikeLab Meadow style will be available beginning tomorrow from the Nike+ app and nike.com/nikelab at 1 p.m. ET and can also be found in store at select retailers.

