Nike Is Releasing Another Limited-Edition Sock Shoe on May 11

The NikeLab City Knife 3 Flyknit in white. Nike

In recent weeks, Nike has been releasing socklike sneakers such as the Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit and the NikeLab Aqua Sock 360, and now the brand is continuing the trend with the NikeLab City Knife 3 Flyknit.

This time around, NikeLab combines elements of the foldable City Knife shoe from 2002 with 1998’s collapsable Pocket Knife ACG (All Conditions Gear) sneaker to create an all-new silhouette.

The NikeLab City Knife 3 Flyknit in blue. Nike

According to Nike, the City Knife 3 Flyknit is made up of only five pieces, to allow it to flatten for easy packability. It’s composed of a socklike full-knit upper and features a rubber support strap to keep the foot in place and a translucent rubber outsole.

This minimal look will be released Saturday in blue, black and white colorways, exclusively in women’s sizing, from nike.com/nikelab and select NikeLab retailers.

The NikeLab City Knife 3 Flyknit in black. Nike

Toe knit detail on the blue NikeLab City Knife 3 Flyknit. Nike

Toe knit detail on the NikeLab City Knife 3 Flyknit in black. Nike

The heel of the blue NikeLab City Knife 3 Flyknit. Nike

The heel of the black NikeLab City Knife 3 Flyknit. Nike

The outsole of the NikeLab City Knife 3 Flyknit in white. Nike

The outsole of the NikeLab City Knife 3 Flyknit in blue. Nike

The outsole of the NikeLab City Knife 3 Flyknit in black. Nike

