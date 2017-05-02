Nike Is Releasing These Limited-Edition Sock Shoes on May 4

Details on the NikeLab Aqua Sock 360 in orange. Nike

Less than a week removed from the launch of the Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit, Nike’s readied another revamped sock shoe inspired by an ’80s classic.

This drop comes courtesy of the brand’s NikeLab division, which is home to its rarest and most premium kicks, and features an updated version of the 1987 Aqua Sock. Now known as the NikeLab Aqua Sock 360, the limited-edition model will be available in three styles.

The NikeLab Aqua Sock 360 in orange. Nike

According to Nike, the Aqua Sock 360 features a redesigned upper that uses an engineered two-layer, perforated mesh with a water-inspired graphic pattern. Elsewhere, the shoe includes a foam heel clip and a supportive strap inspired by the Aqua Sock’s 1989 sequel, the Aqua Sock Too.

The NikeLab Aqua Sock 360 in tan. Nike

The shoe’s outsole has also been updated with rubber pods split into three segments, which Nike says adds improved grip thank to its diagonal traction pattern.

The NikeLab Aqua Sock 360 in black. Nike

In addition to these limited-edition NikeLab styles, the brand has a general release version of the Aqua Sock 360 — sans support strap and water graphics — available now for $75 from nike.com.

The NikeLab Aqua Sock 360 will be released Thursday in orange, tan and black styles from nike.com/nikelab and select NikeLab doors.

Details on the NikeLab Aqua Sock 360 in tan. Nike

Details on the NikeLab Aqua Sock 360 in black. Nike

The outsole of the NikeLab Aqua Sock 360 in orange. Nike

The outsole of the NikeLab Aqua Sock 360 in tan. Nike

The outsole of the NikeLab Aqua Sock 360 in black. Nike

