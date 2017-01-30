Serena Williams’ Air Jordan 1-Inspired Signature Sneakers Are Selling Out Fast

Just days removed from her 23rd Grand Slam title win at the Australian Open, Serena Williams is celebrating in a big way with the release of her very own Air Jordans and two Jordan-inspired colorways of her NikeCourt Flare sneaker.
The NikeCourt Flare AJ1 was released today in “Hyper Pink” and “Black/Varsity Red,” the former of which is nearly sold out on nike.com.
The “Hyper Pink” colorway dons the same shades as Williams’ Air Jordan 1 sneaker, while the “Black/Varsity Red” makeup is inspired by the iconic “Banned” colorway of the Air Jordan 1, made famous by NBA legend Michael Jordan.
Priced at $200 each, these limited-edition releases see Williams’ signature shoe, the NikeCourt Flare, adopt the construction, materials and color-blocking of the original Air Jordan 1. They’re built with leather uppers and feature the NikeCourt Flare’s traditional extra-durable rubber (XDR) outsole.
NikeCourt Flare AJ1 "Hyper Pink," $200
NikeCourt Flare AJ1 "Black/Varsity Red," $200
